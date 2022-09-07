Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Celanese worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

