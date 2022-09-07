Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $287,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.