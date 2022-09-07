Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,523,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Old National Bancorp worth $295,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,141,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 168,105 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

