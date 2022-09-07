Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,190,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $299,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.28 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

