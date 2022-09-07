Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $309,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC stock opened at $479.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.