Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $314.46 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,358,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $314,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Element Solutions by 153.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 654,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Element Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.