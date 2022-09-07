Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,913,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $317,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 95,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

