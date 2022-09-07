Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,240,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of RRX opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

