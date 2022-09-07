Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,114,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,607 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $325,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

