SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

