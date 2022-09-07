Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,136 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $345,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Profile

VTR opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.