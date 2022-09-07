Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Popular worth $334,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

