HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $336,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,734,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $615.57.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

