Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $344,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,599,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

