Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

