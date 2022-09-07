Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

