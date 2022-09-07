Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 845 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

