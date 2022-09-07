Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

