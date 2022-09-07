Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 751 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %

Gartner stock opened at $290.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $6,806,053. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

