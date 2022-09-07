Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $301.33 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,029,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $301,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after acquiring an additional 701,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

