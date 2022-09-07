Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,076,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,921,000 after buying an additional 193,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXP opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

