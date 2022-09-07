Cibc World Market Inc. Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $427.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

