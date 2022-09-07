Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $346,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 373,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

