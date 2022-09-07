Cibc World Market Inc. Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,643 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 655,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.