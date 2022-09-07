Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

