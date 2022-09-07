Synovus Financial Corp Sells 52 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $363.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.96 and a 200-day moving average of $384.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

