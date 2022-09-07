Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.89 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

