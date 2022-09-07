Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 10,101 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,485,000 after buying an additional 632,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after buying an additional 131,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 87,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

