Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,465,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,565,000 after purchasing an additional 163,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

