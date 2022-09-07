Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lennar by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.