Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

