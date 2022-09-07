Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,853,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $2,570,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

NYSE COP opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

