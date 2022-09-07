The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
Williams Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.0%.
Williams Companies Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
