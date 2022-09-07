Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Becton, Dickinson and has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $12.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

