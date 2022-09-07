Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

