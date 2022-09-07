Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

