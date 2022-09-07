Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

Hang Lung Group stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Hang Lung Group has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

