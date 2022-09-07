HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,175,000 after acquiring an additional 159,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after acquiring an additional 115,178 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 95,426 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

