Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $413.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.94.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

