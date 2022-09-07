Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

