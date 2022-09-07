Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $79,518,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $360.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.15 and its 200-day moving average is $319.12. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $2,920,734. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

