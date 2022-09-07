Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

