Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 896,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,076,000 after purchasing an additional 66,305 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $210,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.92.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

