Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,416 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $6,032,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $107,904,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

