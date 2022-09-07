Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $238.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

