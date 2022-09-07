Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,814.85 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,893.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,090.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

