Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

