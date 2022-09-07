BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $426.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.