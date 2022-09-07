AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $914.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.25. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 166.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

