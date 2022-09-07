Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

